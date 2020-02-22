My Salute to China and Shenzhen During the Coronavirus Epidemic

This blog started in 2008. Its purpose then and now is to evaluate and highlight key trends in China's private equity industry, M&A and capital markets.

Investing in China remains both one of the supremely attractive as well as most challenging endeavors for institutional investors, global corporations, private individuals.

We are an international investment bank and advisory firm based in China and committed as few others are to the continued strength, dynamism and globalization of China's economy, particularly its private sector entrepreneurial companies and forward-thinking state-owned enterprises.

Contact email: [email protected]

________________________________________________

We invite you also to visit the Chinese-language blog, which digests our articles and commentaries published in the Chinese media on China’s economy, SOE sector, capital markets, technology, entrepreneurship. 中国股权投资: www.chinaprivateequityblog.com